Cori Bush responds to critics of her call to ‘defund’ the military , says she wants to ‘change our priorities’

“The Department of Defense has never passed an independent audit, yet we continue to give them money unchecked.

“Ignorance is the Trump administration *INCREASING* the Pentagon budget by more than $100 billion since he was elected.

“Ignorance is paying Lockheed Martin more than $1 trillion over the course of a 60 year contract for a dysfunctional F-35 program. Ignorance is letting their CEO take a $20 million dollar salary while military veterans go homeless.

“.@BernieSanders and @EdMarkey proposed a 10% cut on the Pentagon budget to use to fund health care, housing, childcare and educational opportunities for cities and towns experiencing a poverty rate of 25% or more.

“Ignorance is blocking this bill knowing it would save lives.

“Ignorance is giving weapons of war to local police departments with no accountability or oversight.

“Ignorance is calling us radical for saying that’s wrong.

“Yes I want to change our priorities. We can fund Medicare for All, guarantee housing, and enact a Green New Deal. We can make sure no veteran goes unhoused or without care. We can have a government that actually works for us.