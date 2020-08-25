Cori Bush responds to the McCloskeys, who called her a ‘Marxist liberal activist’ at the GOP convention

During the RNC appearance, McCloskeys called the protesters “an out-of-control mob,” and named Bush as their leader in a speech that sought to paint Democrats as complicit in incidents of looting that have occurred amid the vast majority of peaceful protests for racial justice in recent months.

“The Marxist liberal activist leading the mob through our neighborhood stood outside of our home with a bullhorn screaming ‘you can’t stop the revolution.’” Mark McCloskey said. “That Marxist revolutionary is now going to be the congresswoman for the 1st District of Missouri.”

The couple also accused Democrats of wanting to “abolish the suburbs.”

Bush on Tuesday pointed out that the couple live in a gated neighborhood of the city of St. Louis, not suburbs, and pushed back against the couple painting her as an angry radical.

“I don’t hate anyone,” she said. “I don’t hate any occupation. I don’t hate any group of people. But if you are pressing folks, I’m coming for justice no matter who you are or what you look like.”

Bush on Aug. 4 unseated longtime U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, ending his 20-year hold on Missouri’s 1st Congressional District and putting her on a path to become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the nation’s capital.