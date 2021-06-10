‘Cori hasn’t hesitated.’ From police to Palestine, Congresswoman Bush has national voice

“She knows that her district’s got her back. We come in 10 toes behind her because we know she’s representing the people who elected her.”

Bush’s Missouri colleagues didn’t have to wait long before learning that it would not be business as usual. Her first piece of legislation called for the expulsion of every lawmaker who supported the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It would have required the ouster of six members of the state’s federal delegation, including Hawley and Missouri Republican Reps. Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves, Billy Long, Jason Smith and Blaine Luetkemeyer

“The white supremacist insurrection on January 6th was not a sign that this country needs more unity, it was a sign that our country has yet to dismantle white supremacy. Don’t get it twisted,” Bush said on Twitter in May.

“As I’m sitting in these committees with other members who allowed for this and won’t speak up and speak out against what happened on Jan. 6… It’s very hard because we show up to do the exact same job,” she said in an interview.