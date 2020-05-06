Coronavirus could cancel or shorten the Missouri State Fair

JEFFERSON CITY — As other states cancel their state fairs because of concerns about coronavirus, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he’s waiting until June 1 to make that decision.

On Thursday, members of the board of directors of the annual summer event will meet to discuss plans for the Aug. 13-23 festival. Parson, who appoints those members, said he has been talking with fair leaders to map out a plan.

“Right now, we will have a Plan A and a Plan B, to have a fair or maybe a shortened version of it,” Parson said Wednesday. “We’re really going to evaluate that on the first of June. We’re going to see what happens in May.”

On Monday, Parson lifted some restrictions he had imposed on Missouri residents in an attempt to jump start the economy. The changes allowed many businesses to reopen if social distancing practices could be observed.

The fairground in Sedalia is operating under heavy restrictions. Beginning on March 17, all events were canceled to protect the health of visitors. The closure ends May 10.