Coronavirus will strain but not overwhelm St. Louis area health system, new task force head says

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis-area health system will likely be strained but not overwhelmed by the coming surge of new coronavirus cases before a peak in the next two to three weeks, the new head of a new area pandemic task force said Saturday.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, cautioned that the predictions were based on models that were changing daily, and would only work if residents continued to follow the social distancing orders and hygiene recommendations that were put in place weeks ago.
But he said that recent changes in the models were for the better.
"The next two weeks are going to be absolutely critical," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Saturday at a news conference announcing the creation of the task force, adding that the health care system could still be overwhelmed if people relax their vigilance.
Garza said the goal of the task force, health care workers and officials was to "save as many lives as we can," and get to the "end state," where shelter-in-place restrictions can be relaxed and the economy be put "back on track."
Garza said that health care workers were already stressed, and officials were doing "everything in our power" to ensure that there are enough supplies to handle the surge. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide "stay at home" order on Friday, effective Monday. Critics said it should have been issued long ago.
The task force, formed by BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St Luke’s Hospital, will coordinate capacity, staffing, supplies and other issues with each other and area health departments and officials. Garza said that hospitals were not yet pooling resources like protective gear and ventilators, but are discussing how that would work, if necessary.
Garza is the chief medical officer at SSM Health, a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and a former assistant secretary and chief medical officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who led the U.S. response to the H1N1 pandemic.
At the news conference Saturday, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, one of the St. Louis-area elected officials present, said the task force was formalizing a relationship between elected officials and health care officials that started a month ago. Ehlmann said that St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties were showing the same growth curve of coronavirus cases as St. Louis and St. Louis County roughly six days earlier. He said that other areas of Missouri were likely about the same number of days behind his county.
In a conference call with Krewson and area clergy Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said that 20% to 40% of area residents could be ultimately be infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Of those hundreds of thousands of people, roughly 20% could end up in the hospital, and the goal of officials was to spread out those infections over as long a time period as possible, to avoid overloading the medical system.
