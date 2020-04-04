Coronavirus will strain but not overwhelm St. Louis area health system, new task force head says

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis-area health system will likely be strained but not overwhelmed by the coming surge of new coronavirus cases before a peak in the next two to three weeks, the new head of a new area pandemic task force said Saturday.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, cautioned that the predictions were based on models that were changing daily, and would only work if residents continued to follow the social distancing orders and hygiene recommendations that were put in place weeks ago.

But he said that recent changes in the models were for the better.

"The next two weeks are going to be absolutely critical," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Saturday at a news conference announcing the creation of the task force, adding that the health care system could still be overwhelmed if people relax their vigilance.

Garza said the goal of the task force, health care workers and officials was to "save as many lives as we can," and get to the "end state," where shelter-in-place restrictions can be relaxed and the economy be put "back on track."