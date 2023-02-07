CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council could change its rules tonight for public speakers after years of listening to topics largely unrelated to county business.

Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from north St. Louis County, proposed limiting speakers at weekly council meetings to topics that are either on the council's agenda or are related to issues the council has taken up or may take up in the future.

Webb was met with uproar a week ago after she announced her proposal to limit topics at the meetings. Frequent public speakers accused her of violating their First Amendment rights.

But there is no law in Missouri that guarantees the right to unlimited free speech at government business meetings, and public forums are commonly regulated in other local governments across the state.

Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of South County vocally opposed Webb's idea to limit public speech. He proposed a resolution of his own this week, asking the council to move the public forum back to the beginning of the meetings, which the council last month had moved to the end. Trakas voted against that measure.

The public comment period gained notoriety during the pandemic for speakers who talked about wide-ranging issues, from nuclear war to pornography to vaccine conspiracies.

Webb said she doesn't want to block people's First Amendment rights, but wants speakers to stick to county business.