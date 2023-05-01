CLAYTON — St. Louis County's top boss wants the County Council to green-light a bond issue to pay for replacing or repairing its aging county government building.

Voters would have to approve a bond issue, but the council needs to approve using money from selling bonds to reimburse the county for expenses, County Executive Sam Page said in a letter to the council last week.

Council members in mid-April approved an additional $5.5 million for a consultant to come up with ideas and plan the project after already spending roughly $1.8 million on consultants since 2020.

The first contract paid consultants to develop broad ideas. Subsequent spending is meant to do “a deeper dive into the current needs and help project the future needs” of St. Louis County, Page spokesman Doug Moore has said.

The 52-year-old Lawrence K. Roos administration building — home to elected officials and several county departments — needs a new fire sprinkler system, an upgrade that would cost up to $50 million. And the county has to bring the 190,000-square-foot tower up to code by 2028. If it doesn’t, it faces fines or could be forced to vacate.

A study in 2020 suggested the county could renovate the existing building, build a new one or split offices between a new building in Clayton and other satellite locations elsewhere in the county.

Renovating the building would cost up to $200 million.

If voters approved a bond issue, the county’s general fund could later be reimbursed for the consultant costs. It’s not clear when a bond issue would appear before voters.