CLAYTON — The St. Louis County counselor's office will keep the ability to hire outside lawyers without approval from the County Council, affirming an earlier effort by the county executive.

County Executive Sam Page vetoed a measure in April that would have required county attorneys to seek council approval to hire outside legal help. Page said it would have hampered his counselor’s ability to freely hire outside attorneys for legal assistance in court. The counselor’s office has been able to hire outside legal help without approval since January 2021 thanks to a pandemic-era emergency rule. Opponents of the county’s COVID-19 prevention policies criticized the practice.

But the council voted to uphold Page’s veto 3-4. It requires at least five votes to override a veto.

Councilman Dennis Hancock, a Republican from Fenton who introduced the bill in March, said he wasn't surprised Page vetoed the bill.

"However, I am extremely disappointed that he chose to do this," Hancock said. "This bill does nothing more than return the function of the County Council to its pre-COVID status, allowing the Council to exercise its role of providing oversight to the functions of county government as they pertain to the County Counselor’s office."

After the measure was met with pushback from the county counselor’s office, Councilman Ernie Trakas proposed a bill that would have provided the office more flexibility. It gained enough support to pass the council, but didn't survive the county executive's veto.

The vote to override Page's veto failed with three Republicans and one Democrat, Councilwoman Rita Days, voting to override it, and three Democrats voting to uphold it. Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated North County, voted for Trakas' compromise bill but voted against overriding Page's veto.

