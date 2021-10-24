Councilman points out St. Louis County executive’s lack of a mask at Blues game

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Council’s ongoing dispute over masking has bled into Blues hockey games.

Councilman Tim Fitch, a Republican, tweeted a photo Sunday morning of County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, at the hockey game Saturday night. Page and three others in the box seats are all seen without masks on.

Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page, said in a text Sunday that the county executive wore a mask when entering and leaving Enterprise Center and any time he wasn’t eating or drinking.

Fitch said he was not at the game, but received the photo he tweeted from a friend, who told him Page never had a mask on. Fitch said he also received similar photos from others at the game.

“I guess Sam could say he was eating and drinking the entire time,” Fitch said. “That’s exactly what I expected him to say.”

A mask mandate issued by Page in July was quickly rescinded by the council; the County Council approved a new mask order last month.