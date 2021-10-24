Councilman points out St. Louis County executive’s lack of a mask at Blues game

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Council’s ongoing dispute over masking has bled into Blues hockey games.
Councilman Tim Fitch, a Republican, tweeted a photo Sunday morning of County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, at the hockey game Saturday night. Page and three others in the box seats are all seen without masks on.
County Executive enjoying special access in the owner's box at the Blues game last night.— Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) October 24, 2021
Enterprise rules: "Face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of five."
City of St. Louis indoor mask mandate in effect.#RulesForTheeNotForMe pic.twitter.com/Ag4Mcszokm
Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page, said in a text Sunday that the county executive wore a mask when entering and leaving Enterprise Center and any time he wasn’t eating or drinking.
Fitch said he was not at the game, but received the photo he tweeted from a friend, who told him Page never had a mask on. Fitch said he also received similar photos from others at the game.
“I guess Sam could say he was eating and drinking the entire time,” Fitch said. “That’s exactly what I expected him to say.”
A mask mandate issued by Page in July was quickly rescinded by the council; the County Council approved a new mask order last month.
At a contentious council meeting Tuesday, Fitch and fellow Republicans Mark Harder and Ernie Trakas did not wear face coverings. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat, left the chambers in response.
Fitch said Sunday he was using the same rationale at Tuesday’s meeting as Page did at the hockey game: “I had a Starbucks iced tea next to me the whole time. He told the media that council members were violating his mask mandate, and we weren’t.”
Moore, in explaining Page’s actions at the Blues game, added: “Sadly, Mr. Fitch sat through last week’s entire county council meeting maskless, openly defying a public health order and stoking his anti-vaxxer supporters.”
The Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings in their home opener, 7-3. The Enterprise Center required ticketholders older than 12 to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the game. Fans were also required to wear masks in the building.
Despite public health order, and mask requirement spelled out on council agenda, council votes 4-3 not to enforce mask order.