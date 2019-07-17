St. Louis Country Club is proposing to build more dining space at 400 Barnes Road, near Ladue and Price roads.
Ladue’s City Council referred to the Zoning and Planning Commission on Monday an amendment to the club’s special use permit that would allow for a nearly 3,400-square-foot addition to the main building. The club has been at its current location since 1913, and square footage of the club buildings currently totals more than 50,000 square feet, city planner Andrea Sukanek said.
Plans include new landscaping and additional paved areas on the property.
The commission will review and make a recommendation on the project, probably in August, and the council could vote on the proposal as early as September, she said.