County Council approves new fund for low-income housing

CLAYTON — St. Louis County will have a trust fund to help increase the availability of safe and inexpensive housing, under legislation approved on Tuesday by the County Council.

The council voted 4-3, with Democrats for and Republicans against the measure. The bill now heads to County Executive Sam Page, who said on Tuesday he will sign it.

The move comes after years of recommendations from community leaders, residents and the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund Task Force on how to make the county more accessible for vulnerable populations.

Initially, the effort would be funded by 12% of the 1% county sales tax on medical marijuana, an amount that the bill’s sponsor, Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, said was projected to be $50,000. However, the county government could now look for other revenue sources to grow the fund.

Clancy didn’t get everything she wanted in the bill. A previous version would have expanded the county’s Housing Resources Commission and placed it in charge of distributing millions of dollars for housing received by the county from all sources, not just the trust fund.