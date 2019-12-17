County Council approves new fund for low-income housing

CLAYTON — St. Louis County will have a trust fund to help increase the availability of safe and inexpensive housing, under legislation approved on Tuesday by the County Council.
The council voted 4-3, with Democrats for and Republicans against the measure. The bill now heads to County Executive Sam Page, who said on Tuesday he will sign it.
The move comes after years of recommendations from community leaders, residents and the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund Task Force on how to make the county more accessible for vulnerable populations.
Initially, the effort would be funded by 12% of the 1% county sales tax on medical marijuana, an amount that the bill’s sponsor, Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, said was projected to be $50,000. However, the county government could now look for other revenue sources to grow the fund.
Clancy didn’t get everything she wanted in the bill. A previous version would have expanded the county’s Housing Resources Commission and placed it in charge of distributing millions of dollars for housing received by the county from all sources, not just the trust fund.
She said empowering the board would “de-fragment” the county’s decisions on spending for housing. But that plan ran into opposition within the county government, and she dropped it from her bill. Under the legislation passed by the council, the commission’s purview is much smaller, only the Homeless Assistance Program and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which are about $550,000 per year combined.
On Tuesday she said streamlining the county’s spending on housing was a “bold step that a lot of folks weren’t quite ready for yet.”
In a statement, Page said that “making housing more accessible to our vulnerable residents is the right thing to do.”
The bill prioritizes who gets funding. Single-parent households in poverty with children come first, then households earning less than $35,000 a year, then people 65 or older, then people experiencing homelessness, followed by households experiencing evictions or foreclosures. In most cases, renters will take priority. North St. Louis County will also take priority over other areas, followed by areas with high vacancy rates.
The council’s presiding officer, Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said he voted against the bill because he still felt it set the table for the housing resources commission to wind up with greater authority to access funds. He said he “didn’t see any hard evidence” the status quo was not working.
Police agreement
The council voted 7-0 to approve a one-year collective bargaining agreement with the county police association.
The council had been asked by representatives from the NAACP to include language requiring the chief to appoint a committee to investigate each complaint of discrimination, and creating a diversity and inclusion committee in the department to report back on the department’s progress toward eliminating discriminatory practices.
But the council approved it after the executive director of the St. Louis County Police Association wrote last week to council members indicating his members supported the NAACP’s ideas but that the council should approve the agreement as written and urge the department to adopt training, policies and procedures to prevent discrimination.
The Rev. Phillip Duvall, an activist who has worked alongside NAACP leaders, said after the meeting that the letter wasn’t good enough and the council should have made it part of the agreement with the police union.
Tense exchange
Tuesday marked the council’s last regular meeting in a historic and often chaotic year that saw many officials filling new roles after a federal investigation that sank former County Executive Steve Stenger.
It was the last meeting for Trakas as presiding officer, a role he assumed when Republicans briefly held a 3-2 advantage after the resignations of Democrats Page and Hazel Erby. With a 4-3 edge, Democrats are almost certain to pick one of their own as chairman at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 7.
Over several uncomfortable moments, Trakas became upset at what he said was conflicting advice from the county’s legal staff about whether three bills, including parts of the 2020 county budget, had been on the council’s agenda long enough for them to be passed on Tuesday. (Ultimately, the council did vote to pass them.)
Trakas briefly recessed the meeting, animatedly pointing at assistant county counselor Micki Wochner to join him in a back room.
He was still hot when the session resumed. “Not for the first time and more than likely not the last, this council has received inconsistent, inaccurate and, frankly, unacceptable advice from the county counselor’s office,” he said. “So yes, I’m calling it out.”
After the meeting, Wochner said in an email that a goal of her office was to have a good working relationship with the county employees and officers. “Sometimes those relationships are challenged when disagreements arise,” she wrote, but that she would be guided by the law and ethical duties in any case.
Trakas said: “I think it’s healthy for any governmental entity in a democracy to have members willing to question the advice they are given … so, I have no regrets about that.”