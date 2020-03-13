County executive announces ban on events with more than 250 people in St. Louis County

Updated at 11:35 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a ban on events with more than 250 people Friday to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Page announced the state of emergency order that would declare it "unlawful for any person to organize or to attend an intentional gathering of 250 people or more in a single space or room.” The order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people that are part of at-risk populations, which the CDC defines as older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions.

"We believe that the decisions we are making today will save lives," Page said during a Friday morning press conference.

Though no person-to-person cases of coronavirus have been found by the limited number of tests now available in the region, Page said he believes the virus is here and likely spreading.

“We must do what we can to slow the spread of this virus,” Page said in a statement. “The county’s role in this crisis is to prepare, educate, and respond. That’s what we’ve done, and the announcements I’m making today are a continuation of those efforts.”

St. Louis city officials on Thursday declared a public health emergency. Dr. Fredrick Echols, St. Louis Health Department director, banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, except for church services. Mayor Lyda Krewson said that Page had agreed that large events should be limited.