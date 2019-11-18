CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Friday replaced four of the five members of the County Library board of directors, but cautioned the new members against second-guessing the board’s controversial actions to develop a new administrative building and genealogy center in Frontenac.
The city of Frontenac in July sued the library in Circuit Court to stop construction of the $20 million project, and County Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, had asked Page to replace the board’s five members because they were serving on expired terms and “not responsible to any elected body.”
Page split the difference by appointing new members without a mandate to stop the project. In a letter to the board last week, he asked the members to listen to opponents of the library’s new facility in Frontenac and seek ways to make it “a good fit for the community.”
“As stewards of public funds, we must welcome criticisms and learn from them as best we can,” he wrote. “But micromanaging an appointed board’s contracting decisions is certainly not a best practice and second-guessing a board’s business decisions is always easier than making those decisions in the first place.”
Page also reappointed the board chairman, Lynn Beckwith Jr., to a term of one year. All of the members had been serving on expired terms.
The new members:
• Joan Barry was appointed to a three-year term to replace Michael Mulligan. Barry, a registered nurse, served for seven years in the Missouri House of Representatives, where she served as chair of the House Committee on Children, Families and Health.
• Laura Horwitz was appointed for a one-year term to replace Edith Cunnane. Horwitz is co-founder and executive director of We Stories and has previously worked for the Pew Charitable Trusts.
• Ted Sanditz was appointed to a four-year term to replace Elena Kenyon. Sanditz is a sales and consultant specialist at the O’Connor Group, a member and former president of the County Library Foundation board of directors, and has served on several civic and healthcare boards.
• Johnny Wang, an attorney and partner at Stinson LLC, was appointed to a two-year term to replace Chingling Tai. Wang is founder of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce St. Louis and secretary of Focus St. Louis.
A Post-Dispatch story in February revealed the library paid $6.1 million for six acres in Frontenac without getting an appraisal first.
To acquire the roughly 6 acres near the corner of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Spoede Road from four separate owners, the library’s governing board took the unusual step of waiving its policy of getting appraisals before buying property. All four homes bought by the library were demolished.
The properties have been appraised by the county for a total of $2.2 million. But the library subsequently commissioned an appraisal, which found the site was worth more than the library paid for it.