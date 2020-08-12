You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County prosecutors come out against Parson's bid to strip autonomy from Gardner
0 comments

County prosecutors come out against Parson's bid to strip autonomy from Gardner

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Parson wants state to intervene in St. Louis murder cases

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks in the White House in Washington. Parson on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, said he will ask state lawmakers meeting in a special session to give state Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office authority to intervene in homicide cases in St. Louis that he said are not being prosecuted quickly enough. Parson's request that Schmitt be given “concurrent” jurisdiction in some St. Louis homicide cases was widely seen as a criticism of Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, although the governor and Schmitt both insisted during a news conference the goal was to reduce a skyrocketing murder rate crime in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

JEFFERSON CITY — The association representing Missouri's county prosecutors on Wednesday came out against Gov. Mike Parson's plan to strip autonomy from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Though the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys doesn't mention Parson or Gardner by name, a statement the group issued takes aim at Parson's proposal that would allow the attorney general to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases.

The association's opposition is another hurdle for Parson to overcome as he tries to negotiate a package of anti-crime legislation ahead of the November election. House leaders postponed debate on Tuesday, citing the need to vet Parson's proposals individually.

"Holding true to the position we as an association have held for decades, the 115 independent, locally elected prosecuting attorneys of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (MAPA) stand united against any proposal to vest any new original or concurrent jurisdiction with the Attorney General," said a statement signed by the association's executive board.

"The best control is local control," the statement said. "Vesting the Attorney General with new original or concurrent jurisdiction erodes the ability of local voters to decide who will seek justice on their behalf should they be victimized by crime.

"Further, any attempt to vest the attorney general with jurisdiction to prosecute homicides without the request of the elected prosecuting attorney fundamentally changes our system of local, independent prosecution that has served the citizens of Missouri well since 1875," the statement said.

The statement also says the association, "through our individual members, stands ready to assist any fellow prosecutor. Our prosecutors routinely come to each other’s aid: assisting with cases; sharing resources; and ensuring that all Missourians receive effective prosecution services."

The association's executive board voted unanimously to issue a statement opposing the move, said Timothy Lohmar, St. Charles County prosecutor and president of MAPA.

The executive board includes Lohmar, a Republican; Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson, a Republican; Daviess County Prosecuting Attorney Annie Gibson, a Democrat; Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Russell, a Republican; Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite, a Republican; Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker, a Democrat; and Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, a Republican.

The majority of Missouri's prosecuting attorneys are Republicans, according to the state's most recent manual.

The House is scheduled to reconvene on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports