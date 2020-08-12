County prosecutors come out against Parson's bid to strip autonomy from Gardner

JEFFERSON CITY — The association representing Missouri's county prosecutors on Wednesday came out against Gov. Mike Parson's plan to strip autonomy from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Though the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys doesn't mention Parson or Gardner by name, a statement the group issued takes aim at Parson's proposal that would allow the attorney general to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases.

The association's opposition is another hurdle for Parson to overcome as he tries to negotiate a package of anti-crime legislation ahead of the November election. House leaders postponed debate on Tuesday, citing the need to vet Parson's proposals individually.

"Holding true to the position we as an association have held for decades, the 115 independent, locally elected prosecuting attorneys of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (MAPA) stand united against any proposal to vest any new original or concurrent jurisdiction with the Attorney General," said a statement signed by the association's executive board.

"The best control is local control," the statement said. "Vesting the Attorney General with new original or concurrent jurisdiction erodes the ability of local voters to decide who will seek justice on their behalf should they be victimized by crime.