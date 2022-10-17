Court fight over St. Charles Convention Center delays new projects

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A court battle over the future of the St. Charles Convention Center is holding up consideration of possible new projects such as an amateur sports facility, a steamboat museum and a county tourism website.

The St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority is looking for new uses for the more than $4 million generated annually by a countywide 5% tax on hotel room charges; the tax revenue paid off construction and other expenses of the 17-year-old convention facility.

But before the authority commits the tax money to anything else, it wants a judge to rule on its legal dispute with its longtime partner in running the convention facility — the city of St. Charles.

Both sides agree St. Charles should continue to operate the 144,000-square-foot facility along Interstate 70 on its own, which it’s been doing since May 2021, after the last debt payments were completed.

One stumbling block is the phrase “at its sole cost.” The authority wants the city to agree to running the facility as a convention center “at its sole cost” for the next 10 years and in July filed a lawsuit in St. Charles County Circuit Court.

St. Charles intends to keep running the facility as a convention center for the next decade and using city funds to do so, said Mayor Dan Borgmeyer, but officials want the flexibility to make changes, should an opportunity arise.

“You’ve got to keep your options open on partnerships,” he said. “Let’s say (a company like) Caesars Palace wants to participate and buy part of it. If there’s a partnership that would benefit the citizens of St. Charles, I’d have to take a look at it.”

The authority is concerned that without a specific commitment, the convention center remaining a convention center isn’t assured.

“There’s always a concern they might want to do something else with the building” in the future, authority chairman Tom Wapelhorst said.

The authority’s attorney, Robert Guinness, said there had been “feelers” a few years ago about the privately run hotel connected to the convention center possibly buying it.

As for selling the building outright, Borgmeyer said “that’s not going to happen in my tenure, I guarantee you.” Borgmeyer is seeking reelection next year to a second four-year term.

In the meantime, the authority says the city is acting illegally in keeping the authority out of the loop on convention center management decisions, while St. Charles’ mayor said, “The authority needs to understand they are no longer involved in the convention center other than with some technicalities.”

Until this impasse is solved, the authority won’t move forward in deciding how to spend the hotel tax revenue. Speaking generally, Wapelhorst said the authority has asked cities and other entities across the county to weigh in on what project or projects to fund next.

He emphasized that the authority wants to finance something that, like the convention center, will attract people from outside the metro area to the county “and try to hang on to them for three or four days.”

One possibility might be an indoor-outdoor facility that could house amateur soccer and other sports events, he said.

He said 13 ideas were submitted by a recent deadline; the authority has yet to release details.

The only other proposal to be made public has come from Historic Missouri Wine Country, a nonprofit group that promotes the growing list of wineries and related venues in the southwest part of the county.

That group has proposed spending about $1 million to set up a countywide tourism website, said Bill Schaul, a director.

“The proposal is to turn St. Charles County into a brand like Door County, Wisconsin,” he said, referring to a vacation spot on a peninsula next to Lake Michigan. “Once you’ve got it in place, you crank up the marketing using that website.”

Guinness said plans call for the authority to consider the ideas while devising a formal request for proposals for a specific project or projects.

Also in play, and unrelated to the lawsuit, is a request by Borgmeyer to the authority to devote $1.5 million a year for 10 years or so from the hotel tax to help fund his ongoing plan to establish a National Steamboat Museum along the Missouri River near St. Charles’ Main Street shopping area.

That proposal would include bringing parts of the 1800s-era Steamboat Arabia from its current site in Kansas City.

“To this point, we have not gotten an audience with them,” Borgmeyer said, referring to the authority. He said he’s willing to make a “fiscal commitment” as well and to give city-owned land to the authority to house the museum.

Regarding the city proposal, Wapelhorst said, “They haven’t given us any details. We’ve got to have details.”

Over the years a joint oversight committee made up of five authority members and five city officials has overseen the convention center. The authority in its suit complains that the city has refused to take part in the committee since last year.

The five-member county convention authority was set up by the Missouri Legislature in 1992 and for most of its history has been made up of gubernatorial appointees. The state also kicked in $4 million to help jump-start the convention center construction.

Last year, the Legislature, at the authority’s request, passed a law shifting appointment power to County Executive Steve Ehlmann.