Court rules in favor of St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones in lawsuit over parking meter contract

ST. LOUIS — A circuit court has ruled in favor of St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, finding that she did not violate city ordinance in executing a three-year contract with a company to manage city parking meter operations.

The lawsuit was part of an ongoing court fight over limits on the treasurer’s power. The suit was initiated by, among others, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, who ran unsuccessfully against Jones in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for city treasurer.

Jones on April 10 executed a contract with Hudson and Associates LLC of St. Louis to manage parking meter collections, maintenance and the city’s parking violations bureau.

The court ruled that plaintiffs in the case failed to demonstrate that "the underwriter, garage equipment and parking enforcement and management service contracts violate" the city ordinance, according to the ruling.