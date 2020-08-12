COVID-19 cases among Missouri mental health workers continue to rise

From a lack of personal protective equipment for prison workers to insufficient technical support for office employees who are working from home, the union officials said the situation was putting front-line staffers in danger.

Debra Walker, an assistant director at the Department of Mental Health, said the agency continues to take steps to try and bring the numbers down.

Workers wear masks and other protective gear and in-person visits by family and guardians have been canceled.

Testing also has been ramped up.

“In addition to sentinel, surveillance and for cause COVID-19 testing, we offer opportunities for employees to test voluntarily if they feel they have been exposed to risks in the community,” Walker said.

But the high number of employees testing positive has resulted in a scramble to ensure staffing levels are adequate.

Supervisors are stepping in to other roles if there are staffing problems. Training has been increased to allow people to work in multiple areas.

Some employees are working 12-hour shifts. And a system was developed to recruit volunteers from administrative offices to work in a facility, if needed.