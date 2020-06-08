COVID-19 legal bill for St. Louis County grows to $300,000, and may keep growing

CLAYTON — St. Louis County spent $300,000 in one month from its coronavirus relief money on billings to the Lewis Rice law firm, the county counselor told the County Council in letter Monday.

“The applicable legal environment remains rapidly developing and we were unable to predict all of the County’s needs for outside counsel related to the revised guidelines on the CARES Act, disputes that arise under the related health programs and the advice needed to implement the various funding-related programs,” County Counselor Beth Orwick told the council.

The council voted 5-2 on May 5 to allow Orwick’s office to hire the firm for pandemic-related work. Orwick signed the firm to a $100,000 contract then. The ordinance approved by the council allowed Orwick to increase the amount paid to Lewis Rice without returning to the council to go past that amount. She signed a new contract on May 19 extending the amount by $100,000 and did so again on May 29 for $100,000.

“I cannot anticipate the extent of future legal needs and I anticipate that this contract will need to be amended again,” she wrote.

