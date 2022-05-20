COVID concerns spur St. Louis aldermen to hold online session next week

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen's regular meeting next week will be online due to renewed COVID concerns, board officials have decided.

The decision came after someone at the board's in-person session May 13 at City Hall tested positive for the coronavirus.

The board just a few weeks ago, on April 18, had resumed holding its weekly meetings in person after two years of online gatherings. But aldermanic committee meetings have continued to be streamed online.

At the end of Friday's meeting, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said next Thursday's session would probably be online. That was confirmed a few hours later.

"We just want to make sure everybody's safe," Reed said.

He added that there is "zero ventilation" in the board chambers and noted that there is no air conditioning. "It's just a ripe area for COVID to continue to move," he said.

Mary Goodman, a Reed aide, said a decision on how to handle meetings beyond next week's has yet to be made. Holding next week's meeting by teleconference will allow time "to get the place cleaned and sanitized."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.