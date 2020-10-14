Crestwood delays decision on whether residents can own ducks

CRESTWOOD — The Board of Aldermen decided on Tuesday to postpone a decision on whether to allow residents to keep ducks. Mayor Grant Mabie said majority support is likely to come. "Right now some board members are looking for fine tuning in this ordinance."
The proposal would allow up to nine ducks to be kept under controlled circumstances in backyards, as is the case in some nearby cities. Ducks would not be allowed as in-home pets. In 2017, the board allowed up to nine chickens to be kept in backyard coops, with a permit.
Recently a family asked permission to keep two ducks, which led to a general board discussion. Neighbors of that family are supportive and apparently there are no calls for police enforcement against the practice at this time, Mabie said.
