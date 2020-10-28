Crestwood grants waiver for company to do bypass pumping work around the clock

CRESTWOOD — Crestwood has granted an indefinite waiver to a company doing bypass pumping work to allow the company to work around the clock. Without the waiver, approved by aldermen Tuesday night, the work would have violated city code that restricts when companies can do construction work.

The Gravois Pump Sanitary Rehabilitation Project on Pardee Lane will need about six weeks to complete its work, and the work is structured so that it "does not allow stoppage," wrote a contractor for Metropolitan Sewer District.

Crestwood city code normally allows only 12 hours of weekly construction work outside of regular hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The waiver was approved unanimously.

"We're trying to work with MSD in the spirit of professionalism," said Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie. Mabie said he believes the city would prevail in a legal dispute, "but very few such issues have not been resolved at the administrative level in recent years."

The ultimate goal of the pumping is to prevent flooding and land erosion in the immediate neighborhood.