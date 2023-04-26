CRESTWOOD — Residents of this south St. Louis County city might recognize its newest alderman. He just finished a second term as the city’s mayor.

Outgoing Mayor Grant Mabie was appointed as an interim alderman Tuesday to finish the final year of a term vacated by new Mayor Scott Shipley, who was sworn in as mayor earlier that night.

The other seven members of the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve Mabie’s appointment — which puts him back in a public office he held before he was elected mayor in 2019. Mabie did not seek reelection as mayor, and had previously served as a Ward 3 alder from 2015 to 2018.

Shipley, who won a mayoral election April 4 after running unopposed, said he nominated Mabie for the appointment after considering multiple candidates for interim alder.

“He’s done this role before. He’s been a great mayor over the past many years, and he’s got the most experience,” Shipley, a Ward 3 alder since 2019 and a retired salesman for Southwestern Bell and AT&T, said in an interview.

After two terms as mayor, Mabie announced in December he wouldn’t seek reelection citing family and work obligations. Mabie is a real estate broker and attorney with Hein Schneider and Bond P.C.

But he accepted Shipley’s nomination to Ward 3 because he wanted to continue public service to Crestwood, though with fewer responsibilities than he would as mayor, he said.

“I have done a pretty good of balancing everything, but some weeks it was a lot to juggle,” Mabie said. “At the same time, my passion to serve the city has not diminished and we have a lot of projects mid-stream that I’d like to work with the mayor and board to get over the finish line.”

Those projects, he said, include the redevelopment of the former Crestwood Mall site. Once a major economic boon as one of the region’s first suburban shopping malls, the 47-acre site at Watson and Sappington roads closed in 2013 and sat vacant for years while a handful of redevelopment proposals fell through.

The site saw new life this year with the opening last month of a new Dierbergs grocery store, an anchor to a redevelopment project underway that will add retail shops and dozens of homes. Crestwood approved $15 million in tax incentives for the retail project in 2016, plus an extra sales tax.

Mabie’s term as interim alderman ends April 2, 2024. Mabie said he has not decided yet whether he will run for reelection to the office.

His transition from mayor to alder isn’t the first in Crestwood, according to officials. Robert Bess, who was mayor from 1970 to 1972 after serving nine years as an alderman, served as an interim alder from 1973 to 1974.