Creve Coeur City Council approves proton therapy addition for Pratt Cancer Center

CREVE COEUR — The City Council gave final approval on Monday to a new Pratt Cancer Center proton therapy addition on the Mercy Healthcare campus.

The council approved an amended site concept plan and a site development plan for the 17,230-square-foot-addition proposed for the Pratt Cancer Center at the northwest corner of the hospital campus, 615 South New Ballas Road.

Last month, some council members said they feared the project could exacerbate already-challenging parking problems on the site and asked that Mercy officials provide more definite information on how parking can be accommodated.

Mercy officials have said they plan to relocate much of the parking demand to a new outpatient center with parking garage, leaving more parking space available on the main campus. But that center could take up to two years to build.

The city will be reviewing revisions to the new outpatient center plans, along with an agreement by Mercy to perform a comprehensive study of the parking situation for the entire campus, said Jason Jaggi, the city's director of community development.