JEFFERSON CITY — Creve Coeur’s push to collect taxes and fees from Netflix, Hulu and other streaming video services has won an initial round in federal court.
In a decision issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ronnie White directed the case to be heard in St. Louis County circuit court, saying the state courts are the more appropriate venue for the taxing and regulatory questions to be answered.
“(T)he state court will be a better forum for certain defenses related to application of Missouri law and the Missouri Constitution because '[w]ithout question the state court is more familiar with Missouri's tax laws and the intent of the Missouri legislature,’” White wrote.
Creve Coeur wants streaming services and satellite providers to pay the same fees that cable providers are charged for using public right of ways. That would amount to 5% of the companies’ gross revenues, similar to what cable operators pay.
In addition, the lawsuit calls on the companies to pay the fees dating back five years, resulting in a potential windfall for municipalities.
The city filed its lawsuit in 2018 in St. Louis County Circuit Court seeking class-action status for at least 40 Missouri municipalities so other cities can tap into the potential revenue stream.
“Despite gaining customers from other providers, defendants have not been paying video-service-provider fees, which deprives Missouri municipalities of much-needed revenue,” the lawsuit says.
It’s not clear whether a win by Creve Coeur would raise the cost of binge-watching the latest episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “Orange is the New Black,” but it could mean millions of dollars in new revenue for cities and counties.
Netflix has 151.5 million subscribers globally and expects to add at least 7 million more this year.
Members can watch as much as they want on any internet-connected screen.
Hulu has about 28 million subscribers in the U.S.
The lawsuit is similar to one that forced cellphone companies to begin paying the types of fees to municipalities that landline phone companies had been charged.
The lawsuit marks the latest in a nationwide bid by local and state governments to look toward the growing presence of an online economy for revenue.
On Jan. 1, sales of streaming service subscriptions became subject to tax in Iowa, Washington, D.C., and in two Canadian provinces.
Illinois lawmakers considered a statewide tax on video services as a way to partially pay for a massive infrastructure program, but ultimately opted against the idea.
In Missouri, a similar statewide tax on streaming services would appear unlikely after voters approved a ban on new types of sales and use taxes.