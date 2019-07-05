ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Barry Glantz, the mayor of Creve Coeur who was seeking an independent run for the St. Louis County Council, failed to gather enough signatures to get on the Aug. 6 ballot for the special election.
The ballot for that race is set with Republican Amy Poelker, Democrat Kelli Dunaway and Libertarian Jim Higgins. They are vying for the 2nd council district seat vacated by Sam Page when the council appointed him county executive on April 29. The 2nd district includes northwest sections of the county, including Bridgeton, St. Ann, Hazelwood, Maryland Heights, and parts of Olivette, Overland, Chesterfield and Creve Coeur.
Glantz, a 59-year-old architect, needed signatures from 2 percent of the voters from the 2nd council district, or about 1,284. He turned in more than 1,500 to the Board of Elections by the July 3 deadline, in an effort he said was “literally exhausting.”
But he said about a quarter of the signatures he submitted were found to be invalid either because the signer did not live in the district or was not registered to vote.
Glantz said he was disappointed and surprised. “I could make all kinds of excuses but I didn’t do what was required.” He added, “Ultimately, I have to take responsibility for that.”
Meanwhile, the deadline to file as an independent candidate for another vacant county council seat, in the 1st district, was 5 p.m. Thursday. The seat became vacant when Page hired longtime council ally Hazel Erby as director of diversity, equity and inclusion — a new position in his administration.
The candidates on the ballot so far are Democrat Rita Heard Days of Bel-Nor, Republican Sarah Davoli of University City, and Libertarian Nick Kasoff of Ferguson.