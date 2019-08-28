In an effort to right a long-ago wrong against some African Americans, officials in Creve Coeur are considering renaming Beirne Park at 10630 Country View Drive.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Alexis Travers said at a City Council meeting Monday that in the mid-1950s, a dozen African Americans bought land to build homes on Country View, which was then called Spoede Meadows subdivision.
“However, whites in the community asked to buy them out,” Travers said. Dr. Howard Phillip Venable, an opthalmologist, was the only person who refused to be bought out, she said.
John Beirne, a former Creve Coeur mayor, led a group of white residents who used eminent domain to take Dr. Venable’s property. “He made these 12 plats of land into what became Beirne Park,” Travers said.
The park was dedicated in 1961. Venable was an ophthalmologist at Homer G. Phillips Hospital and an instructor at St. Louis University's medical school.
She said about 80 residents attending a recent Ward 1 town hall meeting had supported the idea of renaming the park for Dr. Venable.
Mayor Barry Glantz said that it was “unfortunate this topic is part of our history.”
Glantz is encouraging more community discussion about renaming the park. A coffee with the mayor is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Danforth Plant Science Center and will include a presentation about the park’s history.
It features a half-mile paved trail, three tennis courts, a soccer field, two playgrounds, a picnic pavilion, barbecue grills and restrooms, all on 7.5 acres.