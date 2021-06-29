Creve Coeur promotes police lieutenant to chief

CREVE COEUR — Lt. Jeffrey Hartman will become this city's chief of police on July 19, city officials announced Monday.

Hartman has been with the Creve Coeur Police Department for more than 24 years and has been lieutenant of the patrol division since 2017, officials said. He replaces Chief Glenn Eidman, who retired from the department effective Jan. 20.

City Administrator Mark Perkins said Hartman's career with the Creve Coeur Police Department began as a patrol officer in 1997. He has since served in all facets of the department including as a detective of the investigations division, sergeant of the patrol division and lieutenant of the Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving division.

Perkins said Hartman's “well-rounded professional experience, leadership, communication and problem-solving skills will enable him to effectively lead the Creve Coeur Police Department going forward and maintain the high level of service which our community expects.”

Hartman said he looked forward “to building on the great legacy of professional police service that this agency has demonstrated through the decades."

Hartman also serves as deputy commander of the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad.

Police Capt. Jon Romas had been serving as acting chief since January.