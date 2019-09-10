ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and other regional, state and federal officials are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss ways to work together on addressing violence.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will be closed to the public, but Parson said he would take questions from news media after.
Parson said Thursday he would send the Missouri Highway Patrol to help police the city in the wake of an especially violent summer but would not commit to gun control measures, despite pleas from city leaders and clergy. He promised to find funding for social programs that address gun violence but left gun control measures in the hands of the Legislature.
Page has recently been vocal about the county taking a more active role in policing, particularly on mass transit. In a recent tweet, he wrote that “our future is being killed one child at a time” and that crime in St. Louis had an impact in the county. “It’s far past time to do something and we’re ready to help.”
What that help might look like could be more clear later today.
St. Louis has seen a violent year with at least 139 murders through Saturday, including 12 victims age 17 and under. Most of the victims were killed with guns.
The city has asked for Highway Patrol to help on the interstates, and Parson has said he would look for state funding for law enforcement tools such as the ShotSpotter system — a gunshot detection sensor — and security cameras.