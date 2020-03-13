Crowd restrictions anticipated in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has scheduled a news conference Friday to announce restrictions on crowds and other measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials said.

The announcement is scheduled to be made at the county's emergency operations center at 11:30 a.m.

“We must do what we can to slow the spread of this virus,” Page said in a statement. “The county’s role in this crisis is to prepare, educate, and respond. That’s what we’ve done, and the announcements I’m making today are a continuation of those efforts.”

St. Louis city officials on Thursday declared a public health emergency. Dr. Fredrick Echols, St. Louis Health Department director, banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, except for church services. Mayor Lyda Krewson said that Page had agreed that large events should be limited.

One travel-related case of coronavirus has been confirmed in St. Louis County. No cases have been reported in the city. Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that a second person in Missouri had tested positive, in Greene County in southwestern Missouri.

A message from Kurt Erickson State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months! St. Louis Post-Dispatch Political Fix e-newsletter Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.