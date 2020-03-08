Crowded service held in remembrance of St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore

ST. LOUIS — Family and friends of Sam Moore gathered in a packed church Sunday to remember the St. Louis alderman.

Moore, who was 71, served as alderman of the city's 4th Ward since 2007. He died in his home on Feb. 25.

The service was held at the Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, at 1500 Union Boulevard in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

"There was nothing he wouldn't do to help someone," said Bishop Lawrence Wooten. "He was such a wonderful, true friend."

Members of Moore's family described him as a generous, devout person who never passed up an opportunity to sing.

Moore was known as a proponent of equity, often pointing to the disparities between north and south St. Louis and calling for action to address vacant buildings and lack of investment and city services in his ward.

Some called him the "governor of north St. Louis," according to Tawana Moore, Sam Moore's younger sister.

When there were arguments in the family growing up, she said her brother was always the one to call for peace.

"He was like the family organizer," she said. "He had a very big presence."