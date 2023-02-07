ST. LOUIS — It’s crunch time for the Board of Aldermen.

There are just four days left until members start a two-month break that effectively ends their session, and there’s still a lot of work for city leaders.

Key pieces of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ agenda are at stake: There’s a plan to rebuild city streets and a bid to overhaul how the city doles out development subsidies. Also in need of votes is a bill from Aldermanic President Megan Green aimed at giving more money to aldermen in struggling neighborhoods — by taking some cash away from better-off areas.

If the bills aren’t cleared sometime during a special meeting Green called for Tuesday and a regularly scheduled meeting Friday, aldermen could bring them back up on April 18, the largely ceremonial last day before a new class of aldermen is sworn in. But Joe Vollmer, the longtime alderman from the Hill, said that would be unusual.

“You want to get everything shut down and out of the way now,” he said.

The mayor’s $74 million infrastructure bill, covered by federal pandemic aid and sponsored by Alderman Brandon Bosley of Hyde Park, promises to rethink city traffic planning and rebuild major streets to make them safer for everyone. Jones previewed the plan last fall after a deadly summer for pedestrians and cyclists, including two hit by cars around the popular South Grand Boulevard business district, and two more near the Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street.

The bill would try to cut down on those incidents by paying to remove lanes and bump out curbs to slow traffic on major thoroughfares such as Kingshighway, Grand and Jefferson Avenue, as well as other areas identified as dangerous by traffic studies. Also included: $15 million to help build a new 911 call center billed as essential to improving a service that currently puts some callers on hold.

Nick Desideri, a spokesman for the mayor, said the city is hoping to get some money from the state to help pay for the call center, and getting the city’s portion approved this week would help it negotiate for more in the state budget this year. By mid-April, it could be too late.

“We want to make sure we can get in the front door of those negotiations and not have to wait until next year,” Desideri said.

Incentive reform

Another bill in the spotlight aims to change the way the city does business with developers.

For decades, the process of doling out subsidies for development relied largely on unwritten tradition and deference to individual aldermen, who could make or break a project in their ward. But that tradition has taken a beating since three board members — former Board President Lewis Reed and former aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd — were indicted last summer on bribery charges and accused of using that power for personal gain.

The city’s development arm says it has already stopped requiring projects to get letters of support from aldermen to get the ball rolling on an application. But Dutchtown Alderman Shane Cohn’s bill, backed by Jones and Green, would make that policy law.

It also calls for increased transparency: Support letters from aldermen would be attached to legislation. Economic development boards that review deals would be required to put their meetings online. Officials would also be required to talk with the city school district — which loses property tax revenue to incentives — and note the district’s position for aldermen to consider.

There is one exception to the plan: Aldermen would still have veto power over applications to a $37 million program doling out grants to businesses along north St. Louis thoroughfares, an initiative championed by the indicted Reed.

Ward capital

Also on the table is a bill from Green taking on another aldermanic tradition: ward capital.

For 30 years, every alderman has gotten an equal share of a special pot of sales tax money to spend on their wards. But Green says equal is not necessarily fair, and has called for more money to go to wards with higher poverty and unemployment as the city prepares to shrink from 14 wards to 28.

The change wouldn’t transform wards overnight: The most any of them is estimated to get next year is only a little over $2 million.

But that’s nearly double what a few wards could get, at least in the first year. And changing the formula would send a powerful — and, some would argue, overdue — statement that some areas, especially on the largely Black North Side, need more help with those everyday woes than others. It would also build on efforts by Green and Jones to take on racial inequality in a long-divided city.

Green has faced some criticism from aldermen concerned about the loss of money they use to take care of everyday needs like repairing crumbling sidewalks, improving parks and replacing trash dumpsters. But she said a handful of concessions, like continuing to distribute 70% of the money equally, and allowing larger wards with more roads to cover to keep more of their share, have won over some skeptics.

“I think we got to a place where we got some compromise,” Green said. “We should have good support.”