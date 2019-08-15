The hundreds of Missourians hoping to win a state license to produce and sell marijuana or marijuana-infused products as early as next spring have an extra day and some change to apply.
The deadline was changed from 11:59 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services, the state agency tasked with regulating the state's medical marijuana industry.
The state had received 236 completed applications by the end of Thursday but is still expecting many more, based on the number of groups who prepaid their application fees. Missouri has raked in about $4.2 million from prepaid fees for 592 applications.
Officials decided to extend the deadline to Monday because applicants said it would be helpful to have state employees immediately available to answer applicants' questions in real time.
“We are expecting a large volume of applications to be submitted during a short window of time,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Hundreds of people pre-filed non-refundable fees, and we haven’t received their official applications just yet. We want to ensure all of our applicants receive excellent customer service.”
Nearly 200 St. Louis groups are among Missourians applying to open pot shops or growing operations across the St. Louis area. They hope to win state approval to enter the industry, which is expected to top more than $100 million in annual sales by 2025.
Marijuana business applicants have been preparing for months for a competitive application process, putting together executive teams, hiring consultants, hunting for properties and putting in writing minute details of their business plans, from odor control and security to economic impact.
Not all of the of applicants will win a license.
Missouri is required by law to approve at least 10 testing facilities, 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that make marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensaries — 24 dispensaries for each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.
According to the constitutional amendment voters approved in November that legalized marijuana for medical use, Missouri has 150 days to approve or deny an marijuana business application, meaning licenses will most likely be awarded in December. Missouri contracted a Nevada company to blindly score the applications.
Applications to become a legal marijuana user opened in late June; Missouri has approved more than 5,000 people with qualifying conditions to legally purchase or use marijuana, and in some cases, grow it at home.