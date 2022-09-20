Debate prospects dim in race for Missouri’s open US Senate seat

JEFFERSON CITY — The possibility of a debate between the two major party candidates for U.S. Senate faded in recent days as both contenders appeared unwilling to compromise on their preferred conditions.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s campaign said Nexstar, which in St. Louis owns KTVI-TV (Channel 2), was forced to cancel its debate after Trudy Busch Valentine “refused to accept” an invitation by a Monday deadline. Schmitt said he accepted the Nexstar invite.

“No one is surprised that the elitist Heiress Valentine is not ready for prime time,” Schmitt said on Twitter.

Jacob Long, spokesman for Valentine, fired back by saying the Democrat had agreed to a debate by various news outlets including KETC-TV (Channel 9), KSDK-TV (Channel 5), St. Louis Public Radio and the St. Louis American.

Alicia Elsner, general manager for KSDK, said Tuesday the debate had been called off after Schmitt did not confirm his attendance.

“Sadly — but not surprisingly — Eric is only willing to show up if every single one of his requirements is met,” Long said, adding the attorney general wanted to speak in “safe spaces — owned by a conservative-leaning, out-of-town corporate media giant.”

Long also blasted Schmitt for not attending the Missouri Press Association candidate forum last week, which Valentine attended.

Peverill Squire, political science professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia, said that in general, the candidate trailing is expected to call for debates "as a way to get back in the race."

Multiple polls have shown Schmitt with a wide lead over Valentine.

"That makes Valentine's apparent reluctance a bit of a surprise," Squire said.

Valentine, he said, “might be hesitant because, at this point, she is not a particularly polished candidate, and she may see personal campaigning and media ads as her route to victory.”

Schmitt, meanwhile, "is assumed to enjoy a comfortable lead, so he doesn’t see any reason to debate because doing so might give his opponent a chance to narrow the gap,” Squire said.