Dedication for Venable Memorial Park in Creve Coeur set for next summer

CREVE COEUR — City officials are seeking donations to help with the June 19 dedication of Dr. H. Phillip Venable Memorial Park, as well as for a planned educational memorial in the park.

Venable Memorial Park, 10630 Country View Drive, was dedicated in 1961 as Beirne Park. It features a half-mile paved trail, three tennis courts, a soccer field, two playgrounds, a picnic pavilion, barbecue grills and restrooms, on 7 ½ acres.

Between 1956 and 1960, the city used eminent domain to obtain the land for the park from Dr. H. Phillip Venable — an ophthalmologist at Homer G. Phillips Hospital and an instructor at St. Louis University's medical school — and his wife, Katie W. Venable. The effort was led by John Beirne, a former Creve Coeur mayor.

City officials say that records show the people leading the effort sought to prevent the Venables from building their home in the city because they were Black. The Venables fought in state and federal court to keep their land but were ultimately unsuccessful and sold it to the city.

In 2019, the council approved renaming the park.