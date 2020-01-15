Deer considered a growing problem in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR — Officials are being advised that the city needs to do more about deer removal, following plant damage, car accidents and other problems resulting from the animals, especially in the western portion of the city.

Jim Graham, chair of the city’s Horticulture, Ecology and Beautification Committee, reported to the City Council and Mayor Barry Glantz during a work session on the topic Monday.

He suggested more efforts to increase residents’ understanding of the problems deer cause “while respecting the opinions of those who will be adamantly opposed to impacting deer in any way. There will be a lot of resistance to (further deer removal), as there has been to our recent ordinance (preventing) feeding of deer.”

Graham said hunting is probably the only effective deer control method to deal with problems such as landscape damage to trees, shrubs and other plants, and human safety issues from auto accidents, disease carried by deer and deer aggressiveness.

“To create a hunting area, we need to have neighbors agree to merge properties to meet area requirements,” Graham said, adding that hunts could take place on subdivision common grounds.