Recently approved bow hunting for deer in Manchester parks will be restricted to early morning hours from Oct. 15 to Jan. 15.
Signs will advise the public about the hunting, which will be allowed only in Schroeder and Stoecker parks, and will be limited to those registered through Suburban Bow Hunters. That organization carries liability insurance that exceeds state guidelines.
The ordinance allowing the park bow hunting was made final by the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night, and the board agreed to add the restrictions in a resolution.
Continuing deer problems prompted aldermen to allow deer bow hunting in parks under controlled circumstances. An ordinance approved last fall allows bow hunting on private lots with permission; it attracted 10 hunters and may attract 50 people this season. Hunting by firearms remains prohibited in the city.
Aldermen also approved the establishment of a Veterans Commission to plan and coordinate veterans programs. It will have 11 unpaid members and hold monthly public meetings, with an aldermanic liaison.
The board also approved a total property tax of 31.7 cents per $100 assessed valuation for 2019, including 28 cents for the $16 million street bond issue approved in 2018. Most city streets in residential and business areas are being rebuilt. The total tax rate is slightly lower than in 2018 because of reassessment.