Democrat files bill to repeal Missouri abortion ban

JEFFERSON CITY — The top Democrat in the Missouri House filed legislation Tuesday to repeal the law that triggered the state’s near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The measure, sponsored by House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, is almost certainly dead on arrival during Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s special session on tax relief.

But it serves to offer a contrast between state Democrats and Republicans ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Missouri’s current abortion law bans the procedure in all cases except medical emergencies.

“To highlight the continued threat to Missourians’ right to control their own bodies, today I filed legislation to completely repeal this harmful law, originally enacted as House Bill 126," Quade said in a statement.

“Preventing the state from imposing forced pregnancies on unwilling Missourians is a top priority; pushing through a fiscally irresponsible tax cut for the wealthy when nearly every area of state government is underfunded is not,” she said. “Try though they might, the governor and majority Republicans won’t be able to change the subject from their record of disdain for individual freedom.”

A spokesman for House Speaker Rob Vescovo and House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, both Republicans, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.