Democrat Gras wins St. Louis' 28th Ward aldermanic seat in special election

ST. LOUIS — Democratic nominee Michael Gras easily won the 28th Ward seat on the Board of Aldermen in a special election Tuesday.
Final results showed Gras defeating Republican Taunia Allen Mason, 78% to 22%. The vote tally was 818 to 235. Four write-in votes won't be in the official count, the city Election Board said.
Gras, 38, will serve the final year of the term of Heather Navarro, a Democrat who resigned from the board in January. The ward takes in parts of the Central West End and Skinker-DeBaliviere areas and other neighborhoods.
Gras is a lawyer and the ward's Democratic committeeman. Mason, 59, is a freelance video producer and a member of the city Port Authority commission.
Under a measure passed by city voters in 2020, elections for aldermen became nonpartisan.
But that clashed with a city charter provision allowing political party committees to nominate candidates for special elections.
A special election in July will be held in the 11th Ward in the Carondelet area to fill a second vacancy created recently by the resignation of Alderman Sarah Wood Martin.
