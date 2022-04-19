 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Democrat Gras wins St. Louis' 28th Ward aldermanic seat in special election

Election Day

Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden • Post-Dispatch{!--p:CAP credit full--}

ST. LOUIS  — Democratic nominee Michael Gras easily won the 28th Ward seat on the Board of Aldermen in a special election Tuesday.

Final results showed Gras defeating Republican Taunia Allen Mason, 78% to 22%. The vote tally was 818 to 235. Four write-in votes won't be in the official count, the city Election Board said.

Gras, 38, will serve the final year of the term of Heather Navarro, a Democrat who resigned from the board in January. The ward takes in parts of the Central West End and Skinker-DeBaliviere areas and other neighborhoods.

Gras is a lawyer and the ward's Democratic committeeman. Mason, 59, is a freelance video producer and a member of the city Port Authority commission.

Under a measure passed by city voters in 2020, elections for aldermen became nonpartisan.

But that clashed with a city charter provision allowing political party committees to nominate candidates for special elections.

A special election in July will be held in the 11th Ward in the Carondelet area to fill a second vacancy created recently by the resignation of Alderman Sarah Wood Martin.

