JEFFERSON CITY — It's official: Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp is running for U.S. Congress next year against Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.
Schupp, of Creve Coeur, made the announcement Tuesday evening.
"I think that people are looking for something different, and people, specifically in this suburban St. Louis district are looking for somebody who is going to support them and bring their issues to the fore," Schupp told KMOV (Channel 4), adding she wanted to focus on maintaining insurance protections for people with preexisting conditions.
The Post-Dispatch reported last week on Schupp's expected entry.
Wagner, of Ballwin, represents Missouri's 2nd Congressional District, which takes in parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had been silent all summer on possible challengers to Wagner.
Without an opponent, Wagner has been able to accumulate a campaign war chest topping $2.2 million, according to her latest fundraising filings with federal election officials.
Last year, Wagner defeated Democrat Cort VanOstran, 51% to 47% — or by about 15,000 votes out of 376,000 cast.
Schupp is one of few Missouri Democrats to win a high-profile race in the last several election cycles. In 2014, she narrowly defeated Republican Jay Ashcroft in the 24th Senate District, which had been held by a Republican. Ashcroft is now secretary of state.