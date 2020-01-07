Democrat Jill Schupp raises $475,000 in bid to oust U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jill Schupp raised $475,000 in the month since launching her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, her campaign said on Tuesday.

The Creve Coeur Democrat's campaign said 95% of its individual donors came from Missouri, and that the total came "without a dime from corporate special interests." Schupp ended the three-month fundraising period that ended in December with $450,000 on hand, the campaign said.

The race promises to be one of Missouri's highest-profile election contests this year, and Schupp's fundraising has outpaced the last Democrat to run against Wagner.

At the same point last election cycle, the fourth fundraising quarter of 2017, Wagner's eventual Democratic opponent, Cort VanOstran, reported raising $117,000, according to the Federal Election Commission.

He had $240,000 on hand and had raised a total of $343,000 between July and December 2017.

VanOstran launched his campaign more than a year before the November 2018 midterms, while Schupp started her campaign in December, less than a year before the November 2020 general election, giving her less time to build up a war chest before the election season heats up.