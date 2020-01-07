Democrat Jill Schupp raises $475,000 in bid to oust U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jill Schupp raised $475,000 in the month since launching her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, her campaign said on Tuesday.
The Creve Coeur Democrat's campaign said 95% of its individual donors came from Missouri, and that the total came "without a dime from corporate special interests." Schupp ended the three-month fundraising period that ended in December with $450,000 on hand, the campaign said.
The race promises to be one of Missouri's highest-profile election contests this year, and Schupp's fundraising has outpaced the last Democrat to run against Wagner.
At the same point last election cycle, the fourth fundraising quarter of 2017, Wagner's eventual Democratic opponent, Cort VanOstran, reported raising $117,000, according to the Federal Election Commission.
He had $240,000 on hand and had raised a total of $343,000 between July and December 2017.
VanOstran launched his campaign more than a year before the November 2018 midterms, while Schupp started her campaign in December, less than a year before the November 2020 general election, giving her less time to build up a war chest before the election season heats up.
VanOstran, in 2018, was competing with other Democrats to secure the party's nomination; no other Democrats besides Schupp have announced bids to challenge Wagner in 2020.
"It’s clear that people are tired of business as usual in Washington and are ready for a representative who puts them first," Schupp said in a statement. "I am so grateful at the outpouring of grassroots support throughout the district and across Missouri as we launched our campaign."
The campaign didn't release more details on the total, and has until later this month to file an official quarterly report with the Federal Election Commission.
Schupp's campaign told the Kansas City Star last month that she raised $230,000, or roughly half of her total, in the 24 hours after launching her campaign.
Ali O'Neil, Schupp's campaign manager, said in a statement that Schupp "is on track to be the best funded Democrat to ever run in this district."
Wagner has not yet reported her fourth quarter fundraising numbers.
She raised more than $478,000 in the three-month fundraising period that ended Sept. 30, ending that quarter with nearly $2.2 million in her account, according to the Federal Election Commission.
The 2nd Congressional District was drawn to favor Republicans and became competitive in 2018 as more suburban voters drifted from the GOP. The district includes parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
Wagner defeated VanOstran 51% to 47% — or by about 15,000 votes out of 376,000 cast.
Schupp won an expensive contest in 2014 to represent a St. Louis County state Senate district that had been held by a Republican. She easily won reelection in 2018 and cobbled together a war chest topping $1 million in the process.
She won't be able to use her state Senate account on her congressional race, and transferred $80,000 to Democratic groups in the weeks before her December campaign announcement, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.