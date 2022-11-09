Democrat Tracy McCreery beats Republican George Hruza in St. Louis County

JEFFERSON CITY — Democratic state Rep. Tracy McCreery won a promotion to the Missouri Senate on Tuesday, defeating Republican George Hruza in the 24th District by a significant margin.

The race for the 24th was considered the most competitive contest for the Missouri Senate this year.

But in the end, McCreery ran up a nearly 7,000-vote lead over Hruza — besting him by a 53%-to-45% margin in the district, which stretches from Maryland Heights to Sunset Hills, according to unofficial results.

With McCreery winning, Democrats were poised to keep 10 seats in the Missouri Senate. McCreery will replace term-limited state Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur.

Republicans were poised to maintain a strong advantage in the Missouri House.

Former state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Manchester, is headed back to the state House after defeating Republican Ryan Higgins 51%-49% in the west St. Louis County 98th District.

Republican Philip Oehlerking defeated Democrat Colin Lovett by less than 200 votes out of more than 16,000 cast in the Ballwin-based 100th District, according to unofficial results.

Democratic incumbent state Rep. Michael Burton, D-Lakeshire, fended off Republican challenger Bob Mahecek in the 92nd District.

And incumbent state Rep. Bridget Walsh Moore defeated Republican Kenneth Abram in the 93rd.

Incumbent Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, led Democrat Cindy Berne in St. Charles’ 105th District.

Voters in Greene County were on the verge of sending three Democrats to Jefferson City, from two currently, with Democrat Stephanie Hein holding a slim lead over Republican incumbent Craig Fishel in the 136th District.

Voters in Boone County, meanwhile, were poised to send four Democrats to the state House — up from two currently — picking up the 47th and 50th districts.

Democrat Adrian Plank, running for the third time, defeated Republican John Martin in the redrawn 47th District.

Democrats also won south Columbia’s redrawn 50th, which lost conservative rural areas in redistricting.