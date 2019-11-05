Democrat Trish Gunby won a convincing victory Tuesday in a hotly-contested Missouri House race in west St. Louis County.
Final unofficial returns showed Gunby with 3,357 votes, or 54%, and Republican Lee Ann Pitman with 2,855 votes, or 46%.
The district, including areas such as Ballwin, Manchester, Valley Park and Twin Oaks, had been inundated with mailings, canvassers, radio ads and other get-out-the-vote efforts.
Both parties focused money and other attention on the district because it was considered winnable for either side.
In 2016, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump carried the district although by a lesser percentage than he did across Missouri. But Claire McCaskill, the incumbent Democratic U.S. senator, also won the district while losing statewide to Republican Josh Hawley.
Gunby will succeed former Rep. Jean Evans, R-Manchester, who resigned her post last January to become the Missouri Republican Party's executive director.
Gunby, 59, who formerly worked in the marketing field, embraced key Democratic planks such as protecting abortion rights and instituting universal background checks for gun purchases. Both candidates live in unincorporated areas.
Pitman, 50, an accountant, focused in her campaign on workforce development issues. She also said the district needed continued conservative representation.
Also Tuesday, Democrats Mike Person and Rasheen Aldridge won easy victories in races for open House seats in the 74th and 78th districts in North County and St. Louis.
Their victories were expected because the two areas are heavily Democratic and the Republican Party didn't even field nominees.
Person, of Ferguson, got 57% of the vote in his district. But his lone opponent, Libertarian Party nominee Nick Kasoff, also of Ferguson, got an unusually high percentage of votes for his party — nearly 43%.
Person, 62, is an Ameren employee and the Ferguson Township Democratic committeeman. He is a former Riverview Gardens School Board member. Kasoff, 53, is an IT consultant.
The seat opened up when Cora Faith Walker, a Democrat, resigned to work in County Executive Sam Page's administration.
Aldridge, 25, is the 5th Ward Democratic committeeman and an employee of the city recorder of deeds office. Aldridge had no ballot opposition. A Republican committeeman ran as a write-in candidate but said he expected Aldridge to win handily.
Aldridge will replace Democrat Bruce Franks, who said he quit the House to focus on his mental health and his family.
The 78th takes in downtown and stretches along the Mississippi River from Dutchtown on the south to the Old North St. Louis neighborhood on the north.
Tax propositions
In other returns across the metro area:
• St. Ann voters approved creating a citywide transportation development district that would have authority to levy a sales tax of as much as 1% to pay for street and sidewalk improvements.
Final unofficial results showed two-thirds of voters in favor.
• Jennings voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase by just one vote. Final returns showed the proposition passing, 344 votes to 343.
City officials plan to use the new revenue to pay for a new city hall and community center to be built on the site of the old River Roads shopping mall.
• But propositions for new city taxes on out-of-state purchases in St. Charles and Cottleville were losing in nearly complete returns.
The 2% "use taxes" would be paid mainly by businesses, officials said.
St. Charles officials earmarked the estimated $1.4 million annual revenue from the proposed tax for the city's police and fire departments. The Cottleville tax would generate about $65,000 annually for various city services.
• Voters in the Wright City and Warrenton school districts rejected joining the St. Charles Community College District.
Final returns showed the propositions, which also called for property tax increases, losing by large margins. The proposal was turned down by 58 percent of the Warrenton district voters and 57 percent of the Wright City district voters.
Similar measures were defeated last April in the two school districts.