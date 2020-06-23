Democrats win two aldermanic seats in St. Louis special election

ST. LOUIS — Democrats Vicky Grass and Dwinderlin "Dwin" Evans won vacant seats on the Board of Aldermen in a special election Tuesday.

Final unofficial results showed Grass defeating Republican nominee Craig Westbrook with 58 percent of the vote in the 12th Ward. Grass received 708 votes and Westbrook 501.

In the 4th Ward, Evans, the only candidate on the ballot, won more than 92 percent of the vote. Her only declared opponent was write-in candidate Ishmael Tumpe. Evans got 352 votes, and write-ins totaled 28.

The results mean that women will outnumber men on the board for the first time, 16-13. Women also have a 2-1 majority on the city's top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

Grass, 67, the retired director of the city firefighters pension system, replaces Democrat Larry Arnowitz, who resigned in March after he was indicted on a federal mail fraud charge.

Evans, 69, a retired teacher and the 4th Ward Democratic committeewoman, succeeds Democrat Sam Moore, who died in February.

