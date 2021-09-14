Des Peres Republican elected next speaker of Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY — The next speaker of the Missouri House will come from St. Louis County, the first time since 2015 a county resident will serve in the role.

The House GOP caucus on Tuesday unanimously elected House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, as the next speaker of the House, according to a news release.

He is set to take over the top job following the 2022 elections, when a formal vote before the entire House will take place.

Plocher, 51, won a special election in 2015 to replace former House Speaker John Diehl, R-Des Peres, who resigned that year amid a scandal involving sexually charged texts with a Capitol intern.

In his new role, Plocher is poised to replace current House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, who is term-limited and will leave office early next year.

“The work we have before us is both challenging and important," Plocher said in a statement. "Missourians expect us to pass commonsense bills that protect our freedoms and preserve the Missouri values that have made our state great.”