Des Peres Republican to be next speaker of Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY — The next speaker of the Missouri House will come from St. Louis County, the first time since 2015 a county resident will serve in the role.
The House GOP caucus on Tuesday unanimously chose House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, as the next speaker of the House, according to a news release.
He is set to take over the top job following the 2022 elections, when a formal vote before the entire House will take place.
Plocher, 51, won a special election in 2015 to the house seat held by former House Speaker John Diehl, R-Des Peres. Diehl resigned that year amid a scandal involving sexually charged texts with a Capitol intern.
In his new role, Plocher is poised to replace current House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, who is term-limited and will leave office in early 2023.
“The work we have before us is both challenging and important," Plocher said in a statement. "Missourians expect us to pass commonsense bills that protect our freedoms and preserve the Missouri values that have made our state great.”
According to the news release, Plocher earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Middlebury College. He earned a law degree from St. Louis University, the release said.