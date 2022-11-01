Descartes, disparities and St. Louis: The education of Megan Green

Editor's note: A story on Jack Coatar, the other candidate for president of the Board of Alderman, will publish later this week.

ST. LOUIS — Megan Green’s first political campaign landed her in the principal’s office.

She was in fourth grade and fed up with cafeteria food. She’d started a petition to get things changed.

“The principal got wind right before I could turn it in,” Green recalled.

He was not happy. He sat her down and told her how the world worked: If she wanted change, she needed to talk to administrators, not kids. Then he called her parents to tell them what she’d done.

But before long, the menus changed. A salad bar appeared.

Now she needs a repeat on a much bigger stage. In a week, Green will take what may be her best shot at one of the most powerful positions in St. Louis city government — president of the Board of Aldermen. And if she wins Nov. 8, she’ll put an exclamation point on the rise of progressive Democrats in the city, and boost efforts to fight crime with social services, rein in tax breaks for developers and make racial equity the city’s North Star.

She has critics. Her plans for big structural change have been branded as pie-in-the-sky when the city needs nuts and bolts. Her opponent, Alderman Jack Coatar, is running on a well-funded, tried-and-tested message. He’s not talking transformation; he’s about back-to-basics. He’ll fill the potholes on the pockmarked streets, pick up the trash overflowing dumpsters, and hire more police to fight crime.

But those close to Green say it’s a job she’s been moving toward her entire life: From an early age, she was trained to think big and take a stand for what she believed in. That eventually led her to a chance meeting with St. Louis, where she found the challenges worthy of her ambitions. And what she learned as she tried to tackle them prepared her for a post-Ferguson city politics and a leading role in a movement looking to reimagine what St. Louis can be.

Her journey began in Oneonta, New York, a small city in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains.

‘If you see a need, fill it’

Her father, a philosophy professor at State University of New York-Oneonta, taught her how to think. He emphasized the skeptical philosophy of René Descartes, who laid a foundation for the scientific method. She was to question everything, consider all sides of every debate, to prove her points beyond doubt. Michael Green would often challenge her by arguing one side of an issue, then the other, and pushing her to decipher the truth.

“We always treated her as an adult,” he said recently.

Her mother, an English teacher, taught in a district outside of town, where many kids received subsidized lunches, and the old stalwart dairy farms were starting to disappear. Tagging along gave Green an up-close look at poverty and people being left behind.

And Margaret Green always made sure her daughter knew standing by wasn’t an option. “If you see a need, fill it,” she’d tell her.

First it was the need for better cafeteria food. Then it was Columbus Day.

A summer trip to Oklahoma to find records of her father’s Native American ancestry had led to a discussion of the Trail of Tears, the deadly displacements that killed thousands of indigenous people. When she got back, she started spending the day on street corners holding a sign and urging administrators to stop giving kids the day off school.

“That was not my most popular policy proposal,” Green says now. “But we shouldn’t have been celebrating genocide.”

She also played a pre-scandal President Bill Clinton in a middle school debate. And she knocked on doors for Vice President Al Gore’s run for the White House in high school. She liked Democrats because they seemed more open-minded than Republicans on issues like gay rights.

But she didn’t see politics as a career.

‘You’re good at this’

Since she was 7 years old, she had dreamed of being a roving reporter for the Weather Channel, chasing hurricanes, tornadoes and blizzards across the country.

“I kept trying to subtly discourage her because she didn’t really like math and physics,” her mother said.

Still, when it was time to pick a college, Green chose Pennsylvania State University for meteorology.

Then, shortly after she arrived on campus, planes flew into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Suddenly, people her age who’d joined the reserves to pay for college were worried about being shipped off to war. News reports detailed rising violence against American Muslims. And she was alarmed by the rapid passage of the Patriot Act, which granted law enforcement broad new powers in the name of national security.

She started organizing protests of the new law, and before long, one of her meteorology professors told her she might be in the wrong major.

Green took his advice. She climbed her way to the top of the local College Democrats chapter. She helped set up events for U.S. Sen. John Kerry’s presidential campaign. She started a new voter registration drive for students to drive up turnout.

She also spent a summer fundraising for the Democratic National Committee in Chicago, where she stood on the Magnificent Mile asking people if they wanted to stop President George W. Bush by writing a check. One guy, she remembered, wrote out $5,000 on the spot.

After graduation, she became a Coro fellow, joining a program that gives young graduates short-term posts in government, politics, labor and other institutions in cities across the country to train them as civic leaders.

Green asked to go to San Francisco. She planned to go to law school in California afterward.

She got St. Louis instead.

Falling in love

Her first apartment was in Tower Grove South, which in 2005 was among the neighborhoods greeting a welcome surge in redevelopment.

Then she went to her first Coro placement, at the private school City Academy on the north side, an area that had been left out of most any boom for decades. Her assignment was to analyze the educational landscape of the region and prepare a report on whether the academy should add a middle school.

“There is no faster way to see the disparities in a city,” Green said.

She was staggered by the contrasts between the crumbling public schools in the city and the elite private schools in St. Louis County, the wealth of largely white neighborhoods and the desperate poverty of mostly Black ones. Back in Oneonta, pretty much everyone went to Oneonta High, rich or poor, black or white. She told her parents she couldn’t understand why anyone would want a system like the one in St. Louis.

She also saw a need, the kind her mother would tell her to fill. Law school out west lost its luster. “I felt like I could have a bigger impact doing something else,” she said.

The rest of the fellowship only reinforced her decision. The nine-month program shuttled her from homeless services in St. Louis County, to a labor union influential in local politics, to Claire McCaskill’s U.S. Senate campaign — and then back to studying how problems with schools had families leaving the city.

It took a while to figure out exactly how to apply what she learned. She tried Teach for America here, but quit after a few months to deal with personal issues. And it turned out there were a lot of policy problems she couldn’t address as a classroom teacher.

Then she spent three years as a paid consultant on an effort looking to start a charter elementary school in the city focused on getting kids out of the classroom, into the community and learning by doing. But they couldn’t get support from the mayor’s office, struggled to find a sponsor and folded.

Eventually, she went back to school herself, enrolling in graduate programs at St. Louis University to study educational leadership and administration. She wasn’t interested in becoming a principal or superintendent. She was preparing for a future writing policy.

When President Barack Obama ran for re-election, she helped recruit volunteers in Tower Grove South. And after the election, she stayed involved with the 15th Ward Democrats, helping them build out a social media presence and register voters. Within a couple of years, she was elected the group’s vice president.

And in 2014, 15th Ward Alderman Jennifer Florida was tapped to fill a vacancy in the Recorder of Deeds office, sparking a scramble to fill her seat in a special election.

‘People woke up’

The city’s Democratic party named the ward committeewoman as their nominee. So Green filed to run as an independent.

She spent long hours knocking on doors across the ward to get her name out. She learned that many of her neighbors had been moved by the ongoing protests against the police shooting of Michael Brown, a Black teenager in Ferguson. And when their questions about policing and reform flooded in at forums, she was the best prepared to talk about racial inequity.

“She met the moment in a way that no one else did,” said Richard Buthod, the ward organization’s president at the time. “And she just outworked everybody.”

When the protests came to south city after a grand jury decided not to indict the officer who shot Brown, the newly minted alderman was out there shutting down Interstate 44.

In some quarters, that looked like a mistake. Beth Braznell, an area real estate agent who challenged Green in the regular city elections in spring 2015, tried to capitalize with a flyer reminding voters of Green’s role in the protests and accusing her of inviting “outside agitators” into the neighborhood.

“During difficult times, we need a leader who will fight for us, not against us,” it read.

But a lot of those protesters were people from the neighborhood. Some of them had even been tear-gassed by police during demonstrations on South Grand Boulevard.

“People woke up,” said Annie Rice, who was active in the protests and now serves as the alderman from Green’s neighboring ward. She recalled Ferguson Commission meetings where people had come and screamed at elected officials and police brass: “It was a pressure cooker that sort of exploded.”

‘So close’

Green won by 40 percentage points, a landslide. Then she got to work.

She was among the most vocal supporters of a board bill to increase the minimum wage — then $7.65 per hour — to $11. She led the opposition to building a new football stadium for the Rams with public money. She was also at the forefront of a string of successful efforts to tank plans to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport, to close the city jail known as the Workhouse targeted by criminal justice activists, and to elect Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and a number of new progressive aldermen.

Green has attracted plenty of criticism along the way, notably when she alleged bribery and corruption on the stadium deal, and suggested aldermen sold out for campaign donations. Police said they had no evidence of such schemes and a number of her colleagues took umbrage at the suggestion.

She was also accused of hypocrisy for railing against tax breaks for developments in the city — which she said siphoned money from struggling city schools — and then supporting them in her ward. One alderman even accused her of breaking the law when she proposed a break for an apartment project after negotiating a deal with the developer to donate $60,000 to a nonprofit supporting affordable housing in the area. (She later canceled the donation, and the project passed.)

And she still hasn’t won a race outside her home ward. She first ran for aldermanic president in 2019, against then-President Lewis Reed and State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, and almost won on the strength of her south side support. But she couldn’t crack Reed’s hold on key southwest neighborhoods, and was swamped in north St. Louis, which went overwhelmingly for the two Black candidates.

It happened again in the race for state Senate a year later. She ran up the score in the neighborhoods around Tower Grove Park, but was crushed north of Delmar Boulevard by Steve Roberts Jr., the scion of a noted Black political family.

Coatar backers have pointed out those losses in handicapping the race, suggesting that the progressive momentum behind Green just doesn’t play citywide.

But Green says this time is different. She has the name recognition she built in those races. She has a broader coalition of supporters, including Jones, the city’s first Black female mayor, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, the city’s first Black female congresswoman, and the St. Louis American, the city’s Black newspaper.

“We are,” she said, “so close.”

