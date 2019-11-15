JEFFERSON CITY — A year before Missouri voters head to the polls, no Democrats have stepped forward to challenge Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
The absence of a candidate, however, isn’t stopping one of the state’s most prolific political donors from pouring a quarter of a million dollars into a political action committee raising cash for the Jefferson City Republican’s bid for a full, four year term.
According to a filing Friday at the Missouri Ethics Commission, retired St. Louis financier Rex Sinquefield wrote a check for $250,000 to the American Dream PAC on Thursday.
The PAC is chaired by former Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, who served alongside Kehoe when the two were leading the GOP-controlled Senate.
The PAC ended the most recent fundraising quarter with $199,435 in the bank. It raised $128,000 during the three month period ending Sept. 30.
In addition to trying to influence state government with his largesse, Sinquefield has a hand in efforts to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The Sinquefield-financed Grow Missouri Inc. nonprofit is paying for the entire team of consultants providing advice to a city committee on privatization and will be reimbursed only if a lease deal is signed.
Kehoe, a former car dealer and one-time chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, took over as lieutenant governor last year after Republican Mike Parson was elevated to the governor’s office following the departure of scandal-plagued Gov. Eric Greitens.
Sinquefield’s contribution to Kehoe came after he wrote a $250,000 check to a PAC supporting Parson earlier this year. In 2018, Sinquefield contributed $1 million to the Uniting Missouri PAC, giving Parson a significant fundraising lead over his Democratic opponent, state Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Sinquefield also contributed $400,000 last year to the committee that raises money to elect Republicans to the Missouri House. The GOP controls both the House and the Senate.
Democrats have fielded candidates for all statewide offices except for lieutenant governor. The party also has not announced whether it has a candidate lined up to run against Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin in the state's 2nd Congressional District.