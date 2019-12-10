ST. LOUIS — The executive board of the Bi-State Development Agency voted Tuesday to approve a request by CEO Taulby Roach to negotiate a detailed proposal to take over the financially strapped Loop Trolley from its nonprofit owners.
Trolley backers have hoped that the 2.2-mile line, set to shut down Dec. 29, could reopen under new management by Bi-State, which operates MetroLink and the Metro bus system.
The Bi-State board voted 7-3 to approve Roach’s request to further negotiate a proposal to takeover the Trolley from its nonprofit operating company, the Loop Trolley Company.
Roach presented a preliminary report to the board that estimated Bi-State could operate the trolley over the next four years with a little more than $1 million in reappropriated federal grants to Bi-State.
The vote authorizes Roach to continue negotiating with the Loop Trolley owners and other parties on more details of the takeover. Roach said he plans to present the board a finalized takeover proposal by February at the latest.
The trolley streetcar line, which links the western end of the Delmar Loop commercial area in University City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, opened in November 2018 after years of construction and other delays.
Since then, ticket sales and farebox revenue have lagged significantly as the line operated on a limited-hours, four-day-a-week schedule with just two of its three cars in service. Operators say more funding is needed to keep the trolley open until spring, when they hope all three cars can provide full seven-day service.
