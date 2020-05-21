Despite recession concerns, St. Louis aldermen advance bill asking voters for property tax hike

ST. LOUIS — City aldermen on Thursday endorsed putting a property tax hike for early childhood education programs on the Nov. 3 election ballot despite concerns that the timing amid the coronavirus-spurred recession isn’t the greatest.

The measure, which will come up for final board approval next week, won preliminary approval on a 24-0 vote, with one abstention.

“With this crisis that we’re in, people are losing their jobs, they are in jeopardy of losing their homes or … of losing their health,” said Alderman Marlene Davis, D-19th Ward, during the meeting by videoconference. “November is really too soon.”

She said it would be better to wait until the March or April elections next year because conditions may improve by then.

However, Davis, a former city school board member, said she would vote for the bill because the programs, aimed at kids five years old and younger, are critically important to the city.

She was echoed by virtually every alderman who spoke.

“It’s going to be a hard sell in some parts of the city,” said Bret Narayan, D-24th Ward, who added that it’s an important measure.