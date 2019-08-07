The Manchester Board of Aldermen has agreed to give a local developer more time to start construction on a service station on Manchester Road.
The service station and related facilities will be on the site of a former fire district headquarters at 14401 Manchester Road. But the board showed growing impatience with the project.
Chris Suntrup, whose family operates auto facilities in the area, including one adjacent to and one across Manchester from the site, was granted approvals in August and October 2018. The site plan approval was to expire this month. But Suntrup says the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Sewer District have imposed new requirements.
Aldermen granted an extension. But several members, as well as Mayor Mike Clement, gave Suntrup an earful on the unsightliness of the four-acre lot before and after the building was demolished this year.
Suntrup said construction can start two weeks after he knows he will get the additional approvals he needs, and a completion time would be known within 45 days after that. The extension requires those conditions, and Suntrup or his company must give an in-person progress report to aldermen.